Assetmark Inc. Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,646 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average is $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

