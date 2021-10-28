Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 385,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 242,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 209.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 173,617 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 71.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPMB opened at $25.62 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85.

