Assetmark Inc. Trims Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 152,762 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $22,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 2,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.49.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $259.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

