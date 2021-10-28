Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assurant in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.34.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $161.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.28. Assurant has a 1-year low of $118.58 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Assurant by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Assurant by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Assurant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

