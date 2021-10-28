Atco Ltd. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (TSE:ACO)

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atco in a research report issued on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter.

Get Atco alerts:

Atco (TSE:ACO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$970.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.448 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is an increase from Atco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Atco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.