Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $999.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will post sales of $999.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $999.30 million. Atlas Air Worldwide posted sales of $809.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.29. 231,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,305. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average is $72.02. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $86.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

