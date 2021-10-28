Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.37. 35,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,565. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $153.49 and a 12 month high of $224.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.84 and its 200-day moving average is $200.79. The stock has a market cap of $94.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
