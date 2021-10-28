Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.37. 35,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,565. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $153.49 and a 12 month high of $224.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.84 and its 200-day moving average is $200.79. The stock has a market cap of $94.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.33.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.