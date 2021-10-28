Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

ADP stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.94. 82,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,565. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.79. The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $153.49 and a twelve month high of $224.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.33.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

