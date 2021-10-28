AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $17.78 Per Share

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $17.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AN. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

AN stock opened at $120.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 924 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 72,910 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $9,591,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,323,734 shares of company stock valued at $164,668,215. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

