Autonio (NIOX) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $9.84 million and approximately $106,725.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00070000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00072614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00099510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,363.98 or 1.00091021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.01 or 0.07119779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00022141 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

