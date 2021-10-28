AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 291,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $434,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $78,685,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,205,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $5,371,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 10.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,825.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,626.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,541.09. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,844.99.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $30.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,661.53.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

