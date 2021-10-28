Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.65. 383,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.