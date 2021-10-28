Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.
AVY traded up $7.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.29. 604,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,160. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.
In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.
Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.