Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

AVY traded up $7.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.29. 604,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,160. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.