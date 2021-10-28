Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.83

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.68. Avinger shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 905,946 shares trading hands.

AVGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Avinger in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $65.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 160.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avinger by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 820,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avinger by 1,762,538.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avinger by 290.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 614,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avinger by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 238,610 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

