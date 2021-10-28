Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.

Avnet stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.32. 536,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,324. Avnet has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

