Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $106.64 Average PT from Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.64.

Several brokerages have commented on AXSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,367,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 598.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.64. 637,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,875. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.41. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

