AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

AXTI stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,382. AXT has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXTI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

