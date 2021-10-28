B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $968.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.