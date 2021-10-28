B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trinity Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Trinity Capital has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $426.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Michael Lund acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

