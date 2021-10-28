B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $175.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $151.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.71. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The stock has a market cap of $952.31 million, a PE ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 68.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $492,063 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth about $986,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth about $2,103,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth about $2,237,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

