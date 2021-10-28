Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €190.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €190.00 ($223.53) target price from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WCH. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €158.18 ($186.10).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €155.65 ($183.12) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a 1 year high of €162.40 ($191.06). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €149.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €136.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.