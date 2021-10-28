BaaSid Trading Up 12.4% Over Last Week (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. BaaSid has a total market cap of $12.94 million and approximately $169,805.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00205976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00098999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BAAS is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

