Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 13.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $281,000. Newport Asia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 140.9% during the second quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $4,133,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.47.

Shares of BIDU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.84. The stock had a trading volume of 56,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,957,773. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

