Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 768,800 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for approximately 0.8% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $169,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Baidu by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.10. 39,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,957,773. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Erste Group lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.47.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

