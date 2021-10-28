bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Hits $45.66 on Exchanges

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $821,889.67 and approximately $309,375.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for approximately $45.66 or 0.00075161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00049384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.00208165 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00098604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

