Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

NYSE:BANC opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.80. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Banc of California by 38.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the first quarter worth $248,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

