Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,526,600 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the September 30th total of 42,569,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BPCGF stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Comercial Português in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

