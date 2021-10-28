Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,526,600 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the September 30th total of 42,569,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Comercial Português in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS BPCGF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. Banco Comercial Português has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

