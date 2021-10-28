Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.40 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €4.15 ($4.88) to €4.20 ($4.94) in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.70 ($4.35) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.75 ($4.41).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

