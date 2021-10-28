Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $709.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.79 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 18.35%. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,424 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $21,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

