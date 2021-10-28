BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 59,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 797,968 shares.The stock last traded at $29.69 and had previously closed at $30.48.

BXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.25.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 37.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,925,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,708,000 after buying an additional 1,609,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,390,000 after purchasing an additional 297,890 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 22.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,625,000 after purchasing an additional 352,451 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,858,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,349,000 after purchasing an additional 91,845 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,026,000 after purchasing an additional 78,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

