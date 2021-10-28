Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,170,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715,119 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $130,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,306,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,307,000 after acquiring an additional 728,379 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $2,306,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 699,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,187,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $401.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $48.42.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

