Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given Overweight Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

BAC has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $47.04 on Monday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 144,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 41,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 29,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 43,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 6,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

