Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CorVel were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth $284,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 79.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 612.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean Macino sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $500,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,259,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,419,837 in the last three months. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $176.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.12. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

