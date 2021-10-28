Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 7,698 Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 72,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JUST opened at $65.64 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67.

