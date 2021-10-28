Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,723 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,571,000 after purchasing an additional 767,194 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,327,000 after purchasing an additional 217,192 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,590,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 618,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 468,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,530,000 after purchasing an additional 169,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BALY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

BALY opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

