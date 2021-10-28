Bank of Montreal Can Has $441,000 Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth about $729,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,005,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on IAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

IAC opened at $151.89 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $79.73 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.22.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.