Bank of Montreal Can Has $451,000 Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXRT opened at $70.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.98. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

