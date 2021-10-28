Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,900 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 299.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $80.52 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.88.

