Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,690 Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Central Securities by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Central Securities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CET stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. Central Securities Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $44.19.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

