Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 88,971 AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

In related news, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 6,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 34.16. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. Analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.