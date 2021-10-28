Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 366,046 Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 421.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,755,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 82,901 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,420,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 260,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2,567.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 380,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 366,026 shares in the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $2.79 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $454.03 million, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.83.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 66.56%. Equities analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, CEO James A. Mish purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

