Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Annexon worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Annexon during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Annexon by 484.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter valued at $209,000.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $70,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Annexon in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. Annexon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $654.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

