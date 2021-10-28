Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,148 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.65% of Nathan’s Famous worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NATH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

NATH stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $257.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average is $65.91. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 14.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.