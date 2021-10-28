Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,318 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,112 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.23% of Peabody Energy worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,539 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after buying an additional 44,992 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $473,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,196 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,270 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,644,219.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock worth $24,178,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BTU stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.