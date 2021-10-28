Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

NASDAQ:BWFG traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $30.23. 25,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $237.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.88. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 101.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

