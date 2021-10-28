Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JRONY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

JRONY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 1.98%. On average, analysts expect that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

