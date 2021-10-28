Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on JRONY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
JRONY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25.
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).
See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.