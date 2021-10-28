Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Shares Sold by Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 466,957 shares during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education accounts for about 2.9% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 3.80% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $14,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 229,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,934 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 55,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 27,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $283,397.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:BNED traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.38. 1,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,409. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $535.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.44.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $240.79 million for the quarter.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

