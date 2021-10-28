Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Sells £526,098.24 in Stock

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £526,098.24 ($687,350.72).

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 675 ($8.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 10.55. Barratt Developments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 466.10 ($6.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 692.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,238.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 21.90 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

BDEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 861 ($11.25) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 831.33 ($10.86).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

