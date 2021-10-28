Barrington Research Weighs in on Calix, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Calix in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Calix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $61.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 56,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,227,000 after purchasing an additional 79,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 431.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 34,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,701. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

